Ellesmere Town Council praised for only raising precept by five per cent

On Monday evening (January 12), members agreed to a recommendation for Ellesmere Town Council’s precept to be £331,323.30 for the 2026/27 financial year.

That is the amount of money collected from residents as part of their council tax bill and will be an increase of 5% – the equivalent of £9.72 a year for a Band D property, or 19p a week.

Ellesmere Town Council is only increasing its 2026/27 precept by 5%. Picture: Google

It is the second successive year that the town council has only increased its precept by 5% – and the third time in four years.

Councillor Geoff Elner praised the council for balancing its books and the role the town clerk, Jo Butterworth has played.

He also pointed out that other town councils in Shropshire are increasing their precept by a lot more than Ellesmere is proposing.

“It comes down to good management and prudence,” said Cllr Elner.