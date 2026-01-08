300 dogs will be destroyed in Shropshire if trail hunting is banned, says Wrekin MP

Mark Pritchard, MP for The Wrekin voiced his concerns to rural affairs minister Angela Eagle during debate in the Commons yesterday(WED) afternoon.

Get the latest headlines delivered straight to your inbox with the Shropshire Star’s free newsletter

Mr Pritchard, a long-time campaigner on animal welfare, said the Government faced considerable pressure on parliamentary time to get important legislation through the house.

He said trail hunting, where a hounds are given an artificial scent to follow, should not be taking priority over other issues which needed addressing.

"Why is it that the Government are going to spend so much time on banning trail-hunting?" he asked.

The Albrighton and Woodland Hunt makes its way through Newport

"Is the minister aware that, if that goes through, we are likely to see, in Shropshire alone, the death of 300 hounds at least?"

He said the ban would also damage many small businesses in the county which depended on the hunts for work.

"She will know because she's been in the house for a very long time, that I've had at least three animal welfare bills, so my record on animal welfare is long and established," Mr Pirtchard added.

"I stand up for all those people in the hunt, who do not want to destroy all of those dogs, as well as those jobs."

Miss Eagles paid tribute to Mr Pritchard's record on animal welfare, saying ti was respected across the House, but recalled pro-hunt protesters showing a disregard for the law when they occupied the chamber when the original legislation was being considered.

"The ban on trail-hunting was in our manifesto, and we are consulting on how to put it into effect, and I certainly hope that the honourable gentleman will take part in that.

"He may vote any way he likes, but I hope he will take part so we can have a proper debate."

Fox hunting has been largely banned since 2004, but trail hunting was not included in the legislation because it did not explicitly involve the killing of animals.

But the Government says it is being used as a 'smokescreen' by hunting groups,. with foxes continuing to be killed during hunts.