Councillor criticised for comparing Telford & Wrekin finance chief to 'Mystic Meg' in debate over raising council tax

Conservative group leader Andrew Eade (Church Aston and Lilleshall) compared the work of the council’s director of finance Michelle Brockway to the late columnist, real name Margaret Anne Lake, who wrote a regular astrology column in national newspapers.

Mystic Meg. Photo: News Group Newspapers Ltd

Officials and leading councillors typically receive large amounts of key funding data from the Government just before Christmas and often work over the festive period to rapidly compile a proposed budget.

Opposition Councillor Eade told Tuesday’s (January 6) meeting of the ruling Labour cabinet that he thought “the financial director, if you will excuse the analogy, must be a bit like Mystic Meg with a crystal ball trying to sort out the future”.

The former council leader admitted that a three-year agreement from the Government “does help” but the task is still “almost impossible”. He also praised the work of the officer team.

Councillor Andrew Eade attacking the council's Labour budget. Picture: Telford & Wrekin Council

Labour Councillor Shirley Reynolds took exception to the analogy.

The cabinet member for children and young people, learning, employment and skills said: “I personally find the term Mystic Meg really insulting to a professional officer.”

The councillor for Wrockwardine Wood and Trench said the comparison was “making fun” of the skill and hard work needed to prepare a budget over Christmas ready for consultation to start.

Councillor Shirley Reynolds. Picture: Telford & Wrekin Council

This year’s proposed budget will see council taxes rise by 5 per cent with all of the extra money raised going into adult social care.

Councillor Eade said there is “no need to put it up to that level” and added that his party could no longer be blamed for cuts, now put at £195 million.

Labour cabinet members, while saying they regretted the need to increase council tax, said the money would make sure local people in need can continue to be cared for.

Councillor Reynolds praised it as a “proper Labour budget” with her party colleagues lining up to state that the borough would still have the “lowest council tax in the Midlands”.

Liberal Democrat group leader Bill Tomlinson (Shawbirch and Dothill) said: “It is high but how can we cover costs?

“Our first responsibility is to look after the most vulnerable.”

Councillor Carolyn Healy (Labour, Ironbridge) the cabinet member for neighbourhoods, planning and sustainability, said a consultation has been launched which is “not just for the public”.

She added that the consultation will be seeking ideas, including from “opposition groups” so that they can also put forward “what they want to do instead”.

The budget is due to be finalised at a meeting of the full council on February 26.