Llandrindod Wells Mayor Councillor Steve Deeks-D’Silva said there is a feeling in Mid Wales that it is ridden roughshod over.

He pointed to issues such as the active travel scheme, which has been very controversial in the town, with people calling for the old system to be reinstated.

Some including the town council has claimed that the pavements have been widened so much that the road is now too narrow by the Ridgebourne and Grosvenor Road and it is leading to lorries having to wait to pass each other or mounting the kerbs to get by.

“The Welsh Government is only guaranteed to stay in power for the next few months. Over the years they have done some interesting things – spending money abroad and giving Covid money back to Westminster.

“I think it would be nice in the remaining few months instead of trying to impress the rest of the world if they tried to impress the people of Wales,” he said.

Councillor Deeks-D’Silva was giving his monthly report in which he said he had attended the Nant Mithil Energy Park meeting organised by James Evans and the Spa Town Trust meeting.

“This energy park could ruin our countryside if planning permission was given by the Welsh Government. It was quite surprising to me how few young people were in the audience. These turbines have a lifespan of 20 to 25 years, it will be the next generation and the generation after that left with the corpses of these turbines.

“Bute Energy seems to have done a good job of greenwashing the young by sponsoring sporting events etc. But I urge people to speak to their children and grandchildren about what is planned and what it could mean for our area.”

The town council agreed to write to Planning and Environment Decisions Wales to object to the Nant Mithil plans.

Councillor Deeks-D’Silva paid tribute to Shan Legge Bourke, the second Lord Lieutenant of Powys, saying he had met her when he was the mayor previously and she was a lovely lady who worked very hard for Powys.

He also sent congratulations to Brecon and Radnorshire Senedd Member James Evans for his recent wedding.

The festive lights switch-on event went very well Councillor Deeks-D’Silva said and he thanked all the councillors who helped.

He said he had also attended the air cadets presentation event, the Christmas fair at the Hotel Metropole and he judged the shop window displays with his consort and wife Lauren and Builth Wells Mayor Councillor Mark Hammond.