Builth Wells town councillor resigns for personal reasons

A Builth Wells town councillor has resigned from his role.

Councillor Gary Goodwin informed the council of his decision to leave for personal reasons at the December meeting.

Members accepted his resignation and thanked Councillor Goodwin for all his hard work during his time on the council.

Town clerk Louise Hammond said she would inform the elections office at Powys County Council about the resignation.

Meanwhile, the council was told that two applicants from the local community have applied to be co-opted onto the council and been they been accepted

Mrs Hammond said the two new members will be officially sworn in in January’s meeting and she will send welcome emails and instructions to them.