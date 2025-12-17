'Britain is a sitting duck' :Wrekin MP calls for missile-defence shield to protect against Russian attack

Mark Pritchard, MP for The Wrekin, told Defence Secretary John Healey that the UK was a 'sitting duck' and defenceless against a potential attack from hypersonic and ballistic missiles.

Mr Healey assured Mr Pritchard that the Government was looking to do more to protect Britain in the event of such an attack.

Speaking in the House of Commons, Mr Pritchard warned that the UK was vulnerable to attack from Russian missiles.

"The Defence Secretary says that this country should get on a war footing, but the UK currently has no comprehensive anti-hypersonic, anti-ballistic missile defence system," he told MPs.

"Given the threats from Russia and elsewhere and their capabilities, that means that all our constituents, whether they vote Labour or Conservative, are defenceless, and that this country, frankly, is a sitting duck."

Mr Healey replied: "The right hon. Gentleman will recognise that the strategic defence review pointed out that we must do more to take seriously our homeland defence, and we are. It pointed out that we needed to do more on our integrated air and missile defence for the UK. We are, and we will."