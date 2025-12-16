Emma and James cutting their cake at Peterstone Court

Brecon and Radnorshire Senedd Member James Evans and Emma Rees got married in St Matthew’s Church in Llandefalle on Friday.

Afterwards they enjoyed a reception with family and friends at Peterstone Court in Llanhamlach, near Brecon.

Emma works for NFU Mutual and the couple have been together for four years although they have known each other since their school days.

Though they may like to escape the British winter weather, they can’t go on honeymoon until the Senedd election is over in May, so they will have to wait quite a few months to enjoy a break.

James said; “Last Friday was the best day of our lives!

“Emma and I are married, and we’re still on cloud nine.

“Huge thanks to our loved ones who celebrated with us and made it so special especially those who travelled far to share the day with us.

“Thanks to everyone for all your messages of support it means a great deal to us both.”