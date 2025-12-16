Oswestry town councillor quits Liberal Democrats after deciding 'party politics simply doesn’t work'

Jay Moore, who is now an independent councillor, quit the party on November 25 after representing the Lib Dems in the Gateacre ward.

Oswestry Town Councillor Jay Moore, who has quit the Liberal Democrats. Picture: Oswestry Town Council

The issue centres on Oswestry Town Council (OTC) deciding to take on additional services from Shropshire Council, something Cllr Moore says will result in the town’s council tax doubling.

He claims that Helen Morgan, the Lib Dem MP for North Shropshire, “told him outright” that “the party will be whipping” because “that’s how we get things done.”

“I have come to the conclusion that party politics simply doesn’t work, and after being told by Helen Morgan that the party would expect me to vote along party lines for the devolution of services to Oswestry from Shropshire Council, that was the last straw,” said Cllr Moore.

“I can’t in good conscience vote for Oswestry residents to be charged twice for a service and for parking fees to be raised yet again to cover them.”

Councillor James Owen, who represents Cabin Lane Ward for Oswestry Town Council (OTC) and Oswestry North East for Shropshire Council, denies that was the case – saying that there has never been, or will there be, any external direction from Mrs Morgan, Shropshire Council and/or the Liberal Demoract adminsitation, or the wider party, on any decision made within the group.

He added that Cllr Moore resigned over a week before the agenda was released for the OTC meeting and before any group discussions on the proposal took place. Cllr Moore confirmed that was when he resigned, but said it was shortly after a meeting he had with Mrs Morgan where he was told he would be expected to vote along party lines.

A spokesperson for the Liberal Democrats said: “We wish Jay Moore well in his future political career. Local residents expect their representatives to focus on delivering public services for their communities, and that is exactly what Liberal Democrats in Shropshire will continue to do.”

All 153 town and parish councils in Shropshire have been invited to take on extra resources, with a third saying they are willing to do so.

Shropshire Council no longer has the resources to deliver the services, so by devolving the power to the towns and parishes, it means it can save money.

The Liberal Demoract-run adminstration is in financial crisis, and has just formally made an application to Government for exceptional financial support totalling £71 million.

One of the authorities is OTC, who backed the move following a heated debate last Wednesday (December 10.)

Presenting a 15-page report to councillors, the town clerk, Arren Roberts, said that while OTC has “stated consistently” that it is willing to discuss matters with Shropshire Council, “very little has taken place”.

“Whilst this is understandable on many levels – it makes it difficult for officers to present coherent plans to support decision making and demonstrate effective use of resources,” said Mr Roberts.

On November 24, OTC received correspondence from Andy Wilde, assistant director for infrastructure and growth at Shropshire Council, to clarify the postion.

Mr Roberts said there has been a “shift in approach and changes to the cost implications” with street cleansing “no longer in scope.”

From April 1, 2026, OTC can take on the responsbility for bin emptying, litter picking and grass cutting in Gateacre, Wilfred Owen Green, Llwyn Coppice, Brynhafod, Broadlands Way, Unicorn Road, and Shelf Back.

“Our understanding is that there would be a financial contribution of £57,500 from Shropshire Council for 26/27 but future years figures are not included,” said Mr Roberts.

“At this point, we have asked for clarification on the scope of devolution, i.e there is no further discussion on street sweeping, weed control, litter picking, bin emptying etc on other land.”

Representing the Green Party on OTC, Councillors Duncan Kerr and Stephen Froggatt labelled the decision “utter madness.”

“Just a few weeks ago, the Lib Dems agreed to consult residents on a 20% increase in the precept and 20% on car parking charges,” they said.

“Before this has even finished, they changed their minds and now want much more. If they get their way it will take over half a million a year from families in Oswestry.

“That money will then be used by the town council to maintain parks and opens spaces in the town that are owned by Lib Dem controlled Shropshire Council.

“It will save Shropshire some £30,000, but as they need £70m or so to avoid effective bankruptcy it’s a drop in the ocean.

“At the meeting, the town clerk reported that it would cost over £300,000 for the town council to maintain these areas. So for every £1 they save, we will pay £10/ It is utter madness and only being done because Oswestry is able to double its precept whereas Shropshire needs a referendum, or Government permission, to go above 5%.”

The North Shropshire Conservatives have also criticised the decision.

A spokesperson said: “This is a disgraceful attempt by the Liberal Democrats to ram through a huge, unmandated tax hike without honest consultation.

“Families are already struggling, yet the Lib Dems think now is the time to raid household budgets to bail out Shropshire Council’s financial mess.

“Oswestry is being targeted simply because the town council can raise its precept without a referendum. It’s cynical, it’s opportunistic, and it’s utterly unacceptable.

“Working cross party, we are determined to stop this. We have already engaged with Green and independent councillors to coordinate a response, including pushing for an emergency council meeting so residents can finally be heard.

“The Lib Dems didn’t warn residents about this before the election, and they certainly weren’t planning to tell them now. We will not allow this to be slipped through quietly.”

However, Cllr Owen James Owen the arrangement will result in a “services revolution”.

“This proposal takes decisions away from officers in Shrewsbury, or potentially commissioners from London, trying to cut costs and instead asks that the town council is given some of what is currently paid to contractors for the already bad service.

“Alternatively, car parks such as Festival Square and Oak Street could be managed by the town council to raise the same income itself, meaning the money for parking in Oswestry will only be spent in Oswestry.

“The ask of residents is that the town council can top this funding up via a precept increase of up to £6.94 per month for 75% of households in Oswestry, or less than £8.92 for 94% of households. This will all be used to improve these areas beyond their current state, while any extra could be invested in other priorities for the residents of Oswestry.

“These priorities could include our public transport, local charities such as the foodbank and library service, providing support for local businesses and many other improvements throughout our town. It truly will be a services revolution.”