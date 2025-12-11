Is it time to stop posting pictures of children? Telford councillor asks amid AI concern

Donnington & Muxton Parish Council met on Monday, December 8, 2025. Picture: LDRS

Donnington and Muxton Parish Council had organised a children’s party for under-13s at Turreff Hall earlier this month and had posted a limited number of pictures on social media.

Councillor Sonja Randhawa (Muxton Ward) said: “I just think this is a potential safeguarding issue.”

A meeting of the full council on Monday (December 8) debated the issue and heard that parents and guardians are told that pictures will be taken and that they could opt out.

An official told the meeting that “every single parent” who had attended the party with children had been spoken to.

“Three children were opted out,” the meeting was told. “Two were in foster care and another did not give a reason.”

A Facebook post with no pictures from the event. Picture: Donnington & Muxton Parish Council/Facebook

Councillor Randhawa, who has more than seven years of experience in advancing digital channels including chatbot and social media, raised concerns over artificial intelligence and “deepfakes” where images can be edited.

She said: “Is it something that we should possibly consider to stop?”

Officials said they had been “very careful” not to post pictures of children’s faces.

Councillor Ollie Vickers (Donnington West Ward) said every single child and parent was told to tell officials if they did not want them in the photos.

But Councillor Randhawa said: “I am not really sure that we should be continuing to photograph children.”

Councillor Sonja Randhawa, pictured after she won a council by-election in 2025. Picture: LDRS

Councillor Thomas Hoof (Donnington West Ward) said it was a decision for the parents and it is an issue for officers to manage.

The parish clerk said the council was aware of the “reputation and legal risks” to the council and professionals are employed on that basis.

Councillor Jenny Urey (Muxton), who chairs Lilleshall Pre-school, said it is an issue that they are “very mindful of”.

And Councillor Lisa Dugmore (Muxton), who works as a school business manager, advised officers to try not to get “full face shots”.

Officials responded that pictures of two children – one a baby and the other with her face painted – had been used with faces blurred.

A Facebook post about the event is no longer available.