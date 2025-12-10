The Greyhound Board of Great Britain (GBGB) has accused Welsh government ministers of not following the correct process when announcing the ban, and it has now won permission to seek a judicial review.

Ministers confirmed the matter will proceed to a "full hearing".

The Welsh government plans to wind down the sport in Wales by 2030, which would close the country's last remaining greyhound track, and legislation to outlaw it is currently being considered by the Senedd.

Those who back a ban say racing is dangerous for the dogs involved.

But industry body GBGB said the proposal had "nothing to do with greyhound welfare and everything to do with pressure from the extreme animal rights movement".

Its chief executive Mark Bird said: "The court's decision to grant permission for our claim to proceed to the next stage is highly encouraging.

"As we have repeatedly stated, it is clear the Welsh government did not follow the correct process when announcing a ban and we are pleased to now have the opportunity to set out our case at the full hearing.

"This is a significant step forward which would not have been possible without the support and backing of stakeholders across the sport."

The UK Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy has said there are "absolutely no plans" to extend a greyhound racing ban to the rest of the United Kingdom, saying she appreciates the "joy" the sport brings as well as its "economic contribution".

The idea was included in an animal welfare consultation in 2023 and 2024, when the Welsh government asked for views and evidence for or against a phased ban.

It resurfaced during the process to agree the Welsh government's spending plans, in February.

Ministers later confirmed that it was part of an agreement with Jane Dodds, the only Welsh Liberal Democrat in the Senedd, to get her to agree the spending plans.

A Welsh government spokesman said: "We have received notice for the claim to proceed to a full hearing."

Brecon and Radnorshire Senedd Member James Evans MS said the High Court’s decision to allow the Greyhound Board of Great Britain’s (GBGB) judicial review to proceed “exposes the deeply flawed and politically driven process behind Wales’ greyhound racing ban”.

James has repeatedly opposed the ban, saying it was pushed through without proper evidence, consultation, or consideration of the real welfare standards within the sport.

James Evans MS said: “This decision confirms what many of us have been saying for months: the greyhound racing ban was rushed, politicised and completely unsupported by a fair or evidence-based process.

“Welsh Ministers agreed to ban a century-old sport to secure the support of one MS for their Budget. It was a political trade-off dressed up as animal welfare, and this ruling shows that process simply doesn’t stack up.

“Greyhound owners, trainers and volunteers care deeply about their animals. Instead of working with the sector to strengthen welfare standards, Welsh Government chose to chase headlines and satisfy the demands of the sole Liberal Democrat MS seeking a deal.

“I welcome the High Court’s decision to allow this challenge to proceed. It is right that the legality, fairness and integrity of this ban are properly tested. Wales deserves better than policy-making by backroom agreement.”