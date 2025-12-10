First elected as a councillor in Prestwich in 1960, Mr Williams moved to Shropshire in 1999 and served as a councillor on North Shropshire District Council from 2003 to 2009, and the former Shropshire County Council from 2005 to 2009, before being elected to the new unitary Shropshire Council as councillor for The Meres division.

He served as Shropshire County Council speaker from 2008 to 2009, and held the same role on Shropshire Council until 2017.

He then served as vice-chairman of the council from 2021 until stepping down at the elections in May 2025.

Brian Williams has died aged 91

He was also chairman of the audit committee on both councils from 2007 to 2025.

Heather Kidd, leader of Shropshire Council, paid tribute to Mr Williams' dedication to serving the people of Shropshire.

She said: "I was saddened to hear of the passing of Brian Williams. He was a dedicated and hard-working councillor who provided excellent and unstinting service to the council and the people of Shropshire for many years, only standing down this year at the age of 90.

"His remarkable dedication to public service spanned more than six decades and his service to each council, and to the people he represented over many years, was unwavering.

“He will be greatly missed by all who knew him and served alongside him over the years.

“Brian leaves behind a legacy of public service and kindness, and dedication to the people of Shropshire. He will be greatly missed, and his contributions will be remembered for years to come.

“My thoughts are with his family and friends at this time.”

Born in 1934, Mr Williams was educated and lived in the Manchester area until his retirement when he moved to Shropshire.

He was a widower with three married children and five grandchildren.

Before retirement he was a civil engineer who formed his own construction company specialising in road building, bridge building and drainage.

From 2005 to 2025 Mr Williams was the council representative on the Melverley Drainage Board and the council-nominated trustee of the Montgomery Canal Restoration Trust.

From 2007 to 2025 he served three terms as a council-nominated trustee of the Walker Trust, and in 2024 was elected to the national council of the Canal & River Trust.