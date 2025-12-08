They were told at a recent meeting that they must set an annual budget from which the precept can be calculated and agreed before they submit it to Herefordshire Council.

To meet the deadlines the precept request must be submitted no later than at the end of January for the financial year 2026/27.

Members were asked to think about projects, activities and services and while detailed costings may not be available, an approximate budget cost should be given, with all ideas presented to the town clerk Liz Kelso by December 31 at the latest.

She told councillors; “The inclusion of provision within the budget for any project, purchase or service etc does not constitute an agreed activity. All expenditure must, as usual be agreed separately at a meeting of full council with detailed costings and evaluations. The purpose of the budget is merely to ensure that sufficient funds might be available for any items of expenditure should that expenditure be agreed by full council during the financial year.”

Members agreed to consider ideas and give the information needed to the clerk by December 31.