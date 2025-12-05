Feedback will help shape decisions on priorities such as schools, care for older people, and maintaining roads, helping us build a Stronger, Fairer, Greener Powys where every voice shapes the future of our communities and the services that matter most.

Councillor David Thomas, Cabinet Member for Finance and Corporate Transformation said: "Every year, the Council must set a budget that determines how much funding is allocated to essential services. Because Powys is a large rural area, it costs more to provide services here than in large towns and cities.

“With increasing financial pressures, we face tough choices as we work to balance the budget while protecting vital services. We want to hear your ideas for improvements, savings, or ways to raise extra income. Your input will directly influence decisions for the coming financial year and beyond.”

To get involved, complete the online survey: https://www.haveyoursaypowys.wales/budget-survey-2025 or paper and Easy Read copies of the survey are available to download or can be picked up from a Powys library. Please return completed forms to library staff, or scan and email them to haveyoursay@powys.gov.uk.

The survey closes at midnight on Sunday 4 January 2026.