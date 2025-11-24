Kington Museum is a voluntary body which occupies a building on Mill Street which is owned by Herefordshire Council.

Last year a vehicle damaged the building canopy and the museum is now looking at replacing the guttering and cleaning the canopy.

Planning consent and building owner consent has been granted to undertake the work but Herefordshire Council has indicated that it will not fund the repair.

At a recent town council meeting, members were told that the museum has been looking for grant funding towards the cost of just under £3,000 but it has been unsuccessful.

Councillors were asked if they would consider helping the museum.

Councillor Judith Gardner said it would be a repair to a central building in the town but Councillor Bob Widdowson asked whether the person who caused the damage had been asked to contribute and whether an insurance claim had been pursued.

He said he is concerned because the museum is on a lease which runs out in 2030 and giving them financial help might be setting a precedent.

Councillor Richard Banks suggested the museum could fill in a town council grant application form, which would give members more information as they would expect from other groups and then it could be considered along with any other applications.

Members agreed to ask for more information and to suggest they make a grant application.