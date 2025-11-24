Some kind-hearted residents have been giving up their time and skills to work on three projects in the town.

Some have been working on the town council’s bee garden, which is situated by Builth Wells Dr's surgery and Pendre Garages, others help to ensure the town’s Christmas lights and decorations are some of the best in Wales and some volunteers have been helping to improve and maintain the memorial garden.

Builth Wells Town Council is very grateful for the volunteers’ help and appreciate how much time and energy they put in to making the town look its best.

They had previously discussed giving the volunteers a small payment to thank them for their work.

At a recent meeting the council unanimously agreed to give each group of volunteers £250.