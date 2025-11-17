Tell the council about life in Powys to help them plan future services'

Let’s Talk: Living in Powys – Last chance to have your say

The survey called “Let’s Talk: Living in Powys” is an opportunity for residents to share their opinions on life in the county and their experiences of using Council services.

Councillor Jake Berriman, Leader and Cabinet Member for People, Performance and Partnerships, explains: “By taking part in the 'Let's Talk: Living in Powys' survey, you’re helping us understand what truly matters to you and your community.

“Your feedback is vital - not just for shaping local services, but for making Powys a better place for everyone.

“It is important to hear from as many residents as possible. Please encourage your family, friends, and neighbours to complete this survey.”

The Council aims to gather insights that will help them better understand what is important to you, your experience of your local area and how you view and interact with the Council

Complete the survey online here: https://surveys.data.cymru/s/524ArolwgPreswylwyr_ResidentSurvey

The closing date is Sunday, November 30 2025.

For more information please visit: https://www.haveyoursaypowys.wales/lets-talk-powys

Paper and Easy Read copies of the survey are available to download or can be picked up from your local library. Please return completed forms to library staff, or scan and email them to haveyoursay@powys.gov.uk .

If you need further assistance or have any difficulty completing the online survey, please email surveys@data.cymru or call 029 2090 9500.

Data Cymru is running this survey on behalf of Powys County Council.