Herefordshire Council proposed a local resolution protocol so that parish and town councils should consider less serious complaints against members themselves rather than referring the matter to the larger authority.

They said in 2024/25 almost 88 per cent of the complaints they received were against members of parish and town councils.

Of this number over 40 per cent of all complaints against parish and town council members were raised by members of the same council.

The complaints were more often than not about what one member had said or posted on social media and the complaint was that the offending member did not show respect to the other member.

The Standards Panel considered that allowing parish and town council members to resolve an issue is preferable to a referral to Herefordshire Council.

More serious matters such as discrimination, disclosure of interests or gifts/hospitality, use of council resources, misuse of position, confidentiality etc would still be considered by Herefordshire Council.

But Deputy Mayor Councillor Martin Woolford said members sign up to the Code of Conduct and if members would ty and resolve matters themselves anyway.

The council considered the Local Resolution Protocol and felt it is not necessary.