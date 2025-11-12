Churches, community centres and offices set to be polling stations on by-election Super Thursday in Telford

The separate by-elections in St Georges, Wellington and Oakengates will be held on November 20, with Labour, the Conservatives and Liberal Democrats fielding candidates in all three seats.

Reform UK and the Green Party will be standing in two of the three seats while an ‘Oakengates Independent Resident’ is also in the running.

In all three elections the polling stations will be open from 7am until 10pm. Postal voting ballot papers will also be counted after in-person voting ends.

In the Oakengates and Wombridge Ward the two polling stations have been announced as Lantern Academy and Nursery, in Yates Way, Ketley Bank, and Oakengates United Church, in Stafford Road.

Polling cards sent to electors will show which station to go to vote.

Voters will be able to choose from one of five candidates to sit on Oakengates Town Council.

The candidates are Alan Adams (Reform UK), Patrick Jerome Doody (Liberal Democrats), Brett Murray (Local Conservatives), Steve Reece (Oakengates Independent Resident), and Janine Smart (Labour Party).

Steve Reece has an address in Oakengates, while the other candidates give their addresses as being in Telford and Wrekin.

In the St Georges West Ward of St Georges & Priorslee Parish Council, the polling stations are: St Georges & Priorslee Parish Council, at the Parish Centre, Grove Street, St Georges, and Aston House, formerly St Georges Methodist Church, in Church Street, St Georges.

The five candidates vying for one seat are Archie William Barnett (Liberal Democrats); Edward Nigel Dugmore (Local Conservatives); Andrew Morris (Reform UK); Daphne Smith (Labour Party) and Mark Webster (Green Party).

Edward Nigel Dugmore and Daphne Smith give addresses in St Georges while the other candidates give their addresses as being in Telford and Wrekin.

There are four candidates vying for one seat in the Haygate Ward on Wellington Town Council.

Voters will be invited to either Hesba Close Communal Centre, in Hesba Close,

Wellington, or Wellington Civic & Leisure Centre, in Larkin Way, Tan Bank, Wellington, depending on their polling number.

The candidates are Sharon King (Local Conservatives), Pat McCarthy (Green Party), Hugh Martin Sanders (Labour Party), and Kerry Louise Weston (Liberal Democrats).

Three of the candidates give addresses in Wellington while Sharon King gives an address recorded as being in Telford and Wrekin.