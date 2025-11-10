Mr Evans warns that many operators feel “under siege” from decisions made in Cardiff Bay.

Questioning the Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning Rebecca Evans MS in the Senedd, James highlighted concerns about the 182-day rule, the planned tourism levy, and additional tax pressures, saying they risk real damage to rural economies.

In her response, the Cabinet Secretary pointed to the Mid Wales Growth Deal and suggested the tourism levy could benefit Powys if adopted locally but did not address the specific pressures raised by James.

James, who has repeatedly campaigned against the 182-day rule and tourism tax, said Labour’s approach risks pushing businesses to the brink at a time when confidence in the rural economy is already fragile

James Evans MS said: “Tourism operators in Powys are telling me they feel under siege. Instead of supporting the bedrock of our rural economy, Welsh Labour continues to push policies like the 182-day rule and the tourism tax that punish genuine businesses and threaten jobs.

“Of course we want the sector to thrive, and I welcome investment through growth deals but that doesn’t change the reality that businesses are still battling unrealistic occupancy rules, huge council tax bills, and yet more layers of regulation.

“People with common sense can see what is happening: these policies are forcing some businesses to close, harming local pubs, shops and attractions that depend on visitor spend. That’s not sustainability that’s economic self-harm for rural Wales.

“It’s time to ditch the damaging policies, back our hospitality sector, and show that Wales is open for business, not pricing visitors out and squeezing local operators to breaking point.”