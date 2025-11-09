Sandra Trevor, the civic and democratic services officer at Oswestry Town Council, says the robes have reached the end of their serviceable life.

The gowns show visible signs of wear, she said, including fabric thinning, fading of colour, and deterioration of trim and lining. The accompanying bicorn hat is also worn and in need of replacement.

The Mayor of Oswestry is traditionally elected annually by the council based on a seniority list, and the position dates back to 1673. The current mayor is Councillor Rosie Radford.

“These robes hold historical and ceremonial significance, representing the

continuity of civic leadership and tradition within the council,” said Ms Trevor.

“They are worn during key events such as civic ceremonies, parades, and official functions, symbolising the authority and dignity of the office of Mayor.

Councillor Rosie Radford was elected as the Mayor of Oswestry for 2025/26. Picture: Oswestry Town Council

“The current robes have been in use for several decades and have featured prominently in numerous civic occasions, making their replacement a matter of both practical necessity and respectful preservation of tradition.”

Ms Trevor proposed that, as a cost-effective interim solution for the coming year, the seamstress the council has used previously is asked to assess the existing robes, and if possible salvage one decent one from the current collection. This would allow for continued ceremonial representation while a full replacement is found.

“Enquiries have been initiated with the leading UK manufacturer, Michael’s Civic Outfitters, regarding the future procurement of a replacement robe and bicorn, exploring options for a more modern, lightweight version of the traditional gown to improve comfort and practicality while maintaining the dignity and ceremonial significance of the attire,” said Ms Trevor.

The firm has quoted a total cost of £2,296.95 plus VAT for a full replacement set. This includes £1,625 for a mayoral robe with fake furt, £495 for a mayoral bicron, £145 for a bib style mayoral jabor, £16.95 for while ceremonial gloves, and £15 for delivery.

At a town council meeting on Wednesday (November 5), members approved that the seamstress assesses the current collection, and during the next budget discussion, the council considers allocating funds for the purchase for a new set.

“The Mayor does have an important role in Oswestry, and should look smart and appropriately dressed,” said town clerk, Arren Roberts.

“We don’t spend a great deal of money on this sort of stuff genuinely. As a proposal, we do like to use local people.

“We will need to put a little bit more money in the budget next year.”