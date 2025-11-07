Telford & Wrekin Council's historic debt payment to Shropshire Council revealed

When the two new unitary councils were created, Telford & Wrekin Council had to start paying its share of the old Shropshire County Council’s debt pile. Payments are scheduled to continue to 2060/61.

A report to Telford & Wrekin Council next week says the contribution made in 2024/25 was £1.082 million which included interest at an average of 4.6 per cent.

“The council makes an annual contribution towards Shropshire Council costs on pre disaggregation debt (pre-unitary inception),” says the report.

“The rate of interest paid on this is managed by Shropshire Council and is considerably higher than the rate payable by Telford & Wrekin Council on its borrowing.”