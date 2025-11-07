Tax online betting games to reflect the harm they cause, MPs urge

Online betting can lead to harmful, addictive, high frequency gambling that brings no benefits to people, families and communities, the Treasury Committee said.

It has urged the Government to “more sharply recognise that different types of gambling inflict different levels of harm”, and said this should be reflected in its approach to taxation.

The committee’s report said there was “another side to the industry” from the various forms of gambling, ranging from seaside arcades and bingo through to betting on races and football, safely enjoyed by many people.

The shift towards online betting games has picked up pace in recent years, with the proportion of the “gross gambling yield” associated with remote gaming rising from 12 per cent in 2014 to 44 per cent in 2024.

The committee, which called for evidence on the taxation of gambling as part of a series of sessions looking at decisions facing the Chancellor in her 2025 Budget, said it rejected the industry’s assertion that gambling caused no social ills.

It also heard evidence which it said both supported and challenged the gambling industry’s concern that increased taxation could drive more customers to the black market.

The committee said it recommended that the Government should examine how to tackle any black market gambling and consider whether additional anti-avoidance measures were needed.

Treasury Select Committee chairwoman Dame Meg Hillier said: “Whether at a local racetrack or a seaside arcade, for many people, gambling is a fun pastime enjoyed with family and friends.

“But we heard that the industry is hiding its more insidious parts behind the friendly facade of its traditional, cultural forms.

“For too many people, the highly addictive and harmful nature of online betting games has seriously impacted their lives and the lives of those around them.

“The impacts of problem gambling in our communities are plain to see, and the industry’s boldfaced claim to our inquiry that it does no social harm is staggering.

“Online betting games are extracting huge amounts of money from people who have been funnelled into the most addictive, harmful corners of the industry via their love of sports, or the occasional game of bingo.

“We are urging the Government not to cave in to industry scaremongering and to tax online betting games at a rate that reflects the level of harm they inflict.”