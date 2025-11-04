Carry on as before, parish council near Newport told as merger looms

Church Aston Parish Council is set to merge with Chetwynd Aston & Woodcote Parish Council to form a new Church & Chetwynd Aston Parish Council.

Outgoing Church Aston parish clerk Wendy Tonge told Monday’s (November 3) council meeting that councillors would be invited to co-opt a new councillor at their meeting in December.

She had taken advice from officials at Telford & Wrekin Council about the move, she told the meeting.

An election had not been called for by at least 10 residents so the council can invite people to come to an interview to take up a vacancy.

Outgoing Church Aston Parish Council clerk Wendy Tonge, left, with chairman Simon Stacey and incoming clerk Kathryn Goodwin. Picture: LDRS

The vacancy was caused by the resignation of Fiona McKeown in July and the deadline for applying to be her successor closes this Thursday (November 6).

At the elections in July 2023, there were not enough candidates for an election to be held to contest the filling of the 10 voluntary positions.

The meeting was also introduced to the council’s new parish clerk, Kathryn Goodwin.

Mrs Goodwin is already the clerk at Chetwynd Aston & Woodcote Parish Council. Mrs Tonge says she is going to be working fewer hours.

Parish and town council clerks will have a key part to play in the merger process as issues such as the distribution of assets, council tax setting, staffing, contracts and similar are sorted out in advance of elections in May 2027.

Borough council officials have told parish clerks that any councillor vacancies before the new elections in May 2027 will be elected “based upon current arrangements”.

“This will apply unless any vacancies arise in the six-month period leading up to the scheduled elections in May 2027 in which case, the vacancy will be ‘held’ until that election.”

Details on how to apply to fill the vacancy at Church Aston are available on the council’s website.