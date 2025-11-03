Llandrindod Wells Town Council is taking a different approach to finding new town councillors.

The town council currently has six vacancies across several different wards in the town.

Usually the council would advertise the vacancies, wait and see if residents call for an election and if they don’t they would try and co-opt new members.

But Llandrindod Wells Mayor Councillor Steve Deeks-D’Silva suggested a new approach at a recent meeting.

He said the council had not issued notices looking for new members for a while now and he felt the town council is now working more as a team.

“I think we should settle into our new home and maybe then hold an open morning or afternoon and see if anyone would be interested in becoming a town councillor and they could come in and a have a chat.

“I think it would be great to approach it differently and we could reach out to people and try and get them interested that way. It would be great to get some new people, maybe some younger people or a young mother.”

Councillor Paul Smith said he thought it as a great idea and it would be good to have new members to bring different skills sets to the council.

Town clerk Jane Johnston and various members said they would be willing to help.

Members agreed to set a date for an open event once work is completed on the council’s new base and they may also look at holding councillor surgery events at a later date.