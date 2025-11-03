Kington may twin with a similar sized town in Ukraine, the town’s mayor has said

Councillor Philip Sell said at a recent Town Mayor’s meeting they discussed an initiative to twin Hereford County with a ‘county’ in Ukraine.

He said there was talk of the possibility of each market town having a link with a town of a similar size within the same region. He said further details would be available soon.

In his monthly report Councillor Sell told members that he had joined a litter pick in Kington before the walking festival and it was good to see so many people working to make the town centre look so neat and tidy.

Chairman of the Chamber of Trade Emma Hancocks said they are hoping to do another litter pick before the food festival on December 6 and then to make it a quarterly event next year.

Councillor Sell said he had also recently met with the developer of Lower Cross and had a private tour of some of the properties about to come on the market.

“They have done a great job. Some flats are available at good prices and with mortgages aimed at supporting first time buyers. It was good to hear about the plans for two commercial units at ground level especially about the room for community, church and support group use,” he said.

The mayor said he also attended Lady Hawkins School’s Foundress’ Day service at St Mary’s Church and the annual Shrieval Service at Hereford Cathedral and had taken part in talks to make arrangements for next year’s Armed Forces Day, which will be held in Kington.