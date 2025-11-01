Ombudsman rejects woman's complaint about Telford & Wrekin Council pursuing her for long overdue council tax

Court action was initiated against the woman, referred to as ‘Mrs X’, and she took her complaint about the council’s pursuit of “significant council tax arrears” from 2009 to 2024 to the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman.

The ombudsman has now closed the door on the complaint after ruling that Mrs X had left it too late and there was no good reason for the delay. It also cannot investigate court-related matters.

She had complained to the council, which had responded in June and November 2024, before she took it to the ombudsman in March 2025.

The ombudsman ruled there was no good reason for the delay, adding that it cannot normally investigate a complaint when someone has a right of appeal, reference or review to a tribunal about the same matter.

Mrs X had taken the complaint to the ombudsman saying that the council had “not properly considered her family’s circumstances”.

“She complained about council tax reductions, council tax exemptions, and discretionary housing payment claims," the ombudsman said.

“She also complains about the council’s issue of summonses.

“She says the council’s recovery action is causing her significant financial hardship and anxiety.”

The ombudsman added that it “cannot investigate a complaint about the start of court action or what happened in court”.

It said in a ruling published this week it provides a free service but “must use public money carefully”.

“We do not start or continue an investigation if we decide there is not enough evidence of fault to justify investigating.”

Mrs X had also complained that the council had reduced a housing benefit credit by £1,200 in 2019.

The council responded that this reduction was made because of an “overpayment in housing benefit”, and not to reduce her council tax arrears.

Mrs X also claimed that the council had “failed to assist her or consider her disability when pursuing council tax arrears”.

The ombudsman said the council had responded to the woman in June and November 2024 and had “followed the correct administrative processes”.

“It set out the council tax reduction claims and exemptions it had considered and the reasons Mrs X was not entitled.”

The ombudsman recorded that the council had noted Mrs X’s “current difficult circumstances”.

“It invited Mrs X to claim a council tax reduction based on her income and to complete an income and expenditure form so it could consider its recovery action.”

The ombudsman recorded that the complaints “relate to matters she was aware of before 2022 and are therefore late”.

It added that the council’s decisions on council tax reduction claims and exemptions were appealable to the Valuation Tribunal.

A Telford & Wrekin Council spokesperson told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “The ombudsman was clear that the council has no case to answer here and has followed all procedures correctly.

“If someone is struggling to pay their council tax, it’s important they talk to us as soon as possible as there is a range of support that may be available to them, including council tax reduction and other hardship support.

“People can also seek debt advice from their local Citizens Advice.”