Oil and gas must be part of UK's energy supply for time being, says Shropshire MP

Mark Pritchard, Conservative MP for The Wrekin, warned that turning off oil and gas supplies before renewables were fully on stream was a strategic mistake that put national security under threat.

Get the latest headlines delivered straight to your inbox with the Shropshire Star’s free newsletter



"The UK needs energy independence and security," he said. "Green energy is part of that mix, but not the full answer. Oil and gas must remain part of the UK's energy mix in the medium term."

Speaking in a debate in the Commons this week, Mr Pritchard said climate change was real, but accused the Government of pursuing an ideologically driven approach.

"We need green investment, green jobs and the green transition," he told energy minister Michael Shanks.

"Have we not learned anything from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine about energy security, energy sovereignty and energy independence? I put it to the minster, with the greatest respect, that in the medium to long term, if we continue down this track too quickly, without a stable transition for workers and the energy sector, the Government could end up undermining the UK’s national security."

Mr Shanks insisted energy security was at the heart of what the policy.

"Our exposure to fossil fuels is what led to some of the most significant price spikes in all our constituents’ bills, spikes that they still face today.

"Our continued exposure to the impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, even though none of that Russian gas now reaches us, is because of the international markets, they drive this forward.

"he only way to take back control of our energy is by building the clean power system of the future, and the pace of that transition is absolutely right. We are driving forward momentum, to make sure that the investment comes forward to create jobs in the economy right now."

Mr Shanks said there had been £50 billion of private investment in the green energy sector over the past year.

He criticised both previous Labour and Conservative governments of failing to recognise that a transition was under way, and not putting in place a credible plan for protecting jobs.

"That was not done, but we are determined to do it, so that the transition for oil and gas workers is into good, well-paid jobs in renewables, carbon capture, hydrogen and other technologies, and we have a genuinely just and prosperous transition."