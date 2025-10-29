Elections Super Thursday in offing as 14 candidates stand for three Telford parish seats

The by-elections in St Georges, Wellington and Oakengates will be held on Thursday, November 20, with Labour, the Conservatives and Liberal Democrats fielding candidates in all three seats.

Reform UK and the Green Party will be standing in two of the three seats while an ‘Oakengates Independent Resident’ is also in the running.

Five candidates for one seat for Oakengates Town Council’s Oakengates & Wombridge Ward have been announced.

They are Alan Adams (Reform UK), Patrick Jerome Doody (Liberal Democrats), Brett Murray (Local Conservatives), Steve Reece (Oakengates Independent Resident), and Janine Smart (Labour Party).

Steve Reece has an address in Oakengates, while the other candidates give their addresses as being in Telford and Wrekin.

The five candidates for the one seat in St Georges West Ward on St Georges & Priorslee Parish Council are: Archie William Barnett (Liberal Democrats); Edward Nigel Dugmore (Local Conservatives); Andrew Morris (Reform UK); Daphne Smith (Labour Party) and Mark Webster (Green Party).

Edward Nigel Dugmore and Daphne Smith give addresses in St Georges while the other candidates give their addresses as being in Telford and Wrekin.

There are four candidates vying for one seat in the Haygate Ward on Wellington Town Council.

They are Sharon King (Local Conservatives), Pat McCarthy (Green Party), Hugh Martin Sanders (Labour Party), and Kerry Louise Weston (Liberal Democrats).

Three of the candidates give addresses in Wellington while Sharon King gives an address recorded as being in Telford and Wrekin.

Applications to register to vote must reach the Electoral Registration Officer at Telford & Wrekin Council by midnight on Tuesday, November 4. Applications can be made online at https://www.gov.uk/register-to-vote.

Applications, amendments or cancellations of postal votes and amendments or cancellations of postal proxy votes must reach the Electoral Registration Officer at Darby House, Lawn Central, Telford, TF3 4JA by 5pm on Wednesday, November 5. Applications can be made online at https://www.gov.uk/apply-postal-vote.

Applications for a Voter Authority Certificate or an Anonymous Elector’s Document valid for this election must reach the Electoral Registration Officer by 5pm on November 12. Applications can be made online at https://www.gov.uk/apply-for-photo-id-voter-authority-certificate.

Applications to vote by proxy at this election must reach the Electoral Registration Officer by 5pm on Wednesday, November 12. Some applications can be made online at https://www.gov.uk/applyproxy-vote.

Applications to vote by emergency proxy must reach the Electoral Registration Officer by 5pm on polling day, Thursday, November 20.