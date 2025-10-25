A Welsh Liberal Democrat MP has criticised the Crown Estate after it was revealed that Prince Andrew has leased Royal Lodge from the UK state's property empire, the Crown Estate, since 2003, making a one-off payment of £1 million to lease the property for 75 years and paying “one peppercorn” a year in rent.

David Chadwick, the Welsh Liberal Democrat MP for Brecon, Radnor and Cwm Tawe, has previously criticised the Crown Estate for failing to devolve the profits made from its renewable energy empire in Wales to the communities where the renewables are based, and for charging Welsh farmers for accessing their own land.

The MP has now said it is “a disgrace that Welsh farmers being forced to pay the Crown Estate to access their own land will now effectively be paying Prince Andrew's rent”.

Chadwick’s comments come following Liberal Democrat Leader Ed Davey’s intervention in PMQs earlier this week, where he called on the Labour Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, to allow a select committee inquiry into these arrangements, taking evidence from everyone involved, including Prince Andrew.

In his response, the Prime Minister affirmed the importance of proper scrutiny of the Crown Estate and said, “I certainly support that”.

Davey has since written to the Chair of the Public Accounts Committee, asking him to establish an inquiry into the use of Royal Lodge by Prince Andrew and summon him to give evidence.

The Liberal Democrats have argued that it is in the taxpayers' interest to investigate how the Crown Estate is spending its revenue.

David Chadwick MP said: “Earlier this year, I highlighted how the Crown Estate is charging Welsh farmers hundreds of pounds a year just to access their own land, in addition to the Government refusing to devolve the profit from its renewable energy portfolio in Wales to Welsh communities.

“The Public Accounts Committee should urgently establish an inquiry into the Crown Estate and how it is managing taxpayers’ money.”