Benches to be installed to mark 150th anniversary of lodge in Market Drayton

The Clive Masonic Lodge celebrates its 150th anniversary next year, and will be doing several events to mark the occasion.

This includes donating to the town the benches at the bottom of Clive Steps, an area in Great Hales Street which recognises Clive of India after whom the lodge was named after in 1876.

Clive Steps in Market Drayton. Picture: Google

Born in Market Drayton, Robert Clive, also known as Clive of India, was the first British governor of the Bengal presidency, and has been widely credited for laying the foundation of the British India Company rule in Bengal.

A local company would be used to install the benches, which will be secured to the floor.

An inscription will be written marking the 150th anniversary of the lodge, with the benches hoping to be in place early next year.

Market Drayton Town Council has approved the installation.