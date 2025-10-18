Call for would-be councillors to stand as Telford by-election dates set – key dates for candidates

Three seats are available, one at Oakengates Town Council, one at St George’s & Priorslee Parish Council, and another one at Wellington Town Council.

A ballot box

Electors will be going to the polls on Thursday, November 20, 2025 but only for seats where there is more than one candidate.

In situations where only one candidate stands they will be elected unopposed.

Telford & Wrekin Council has set out how to become a candidate and how voters can take part:

Candidates wishing to stand are asked to contact the Elections Team on 01952 381889 to make arrangements to submit their nomination papers.

Nomination forms may be obtained from the Returning Officer at Southwater One, Southwater Square, Southwater Way, Telford, TF3 4JG. They will prepare a nomination paper for signature.

Completed nomination papers must be delivered by hand to the Returning Officer at Southwater One between 10am and 4pm by no later than 4pm on Friday, October 24 2025.

Applications to register to vote must reach the Electoral Registration Officer by 12 midnight on Tuesday November 4 2025. Applications can be made online: https://www.gov.uk/register-to-vote.

Applications, amendments or cancellations of postal votes and amendments or cancellations of postal proxy votes must reach the Electoral Registration Officer at Darby House, Lawn Central, Telford, TF3 4JA by 5 pm on Wednesday, November 5, 2025. Applications can be made online: https://www.gov.uk/apply-postal-vote

Applications for a Voter Authority Certificate or an Anonymous Elector’s Document valid for this election must reach the Electoral Registration Officer by 5 pm on Wednesday, November 12 2025. Applications can be made online at www.gov.uk/apply-for-photo-id-voter-authority-certificate

Applications to vote by proxy at this election must reach the Electoral Registration Officer at Darby House, Lawn Central, Telford, TF3 4JA by 5 pm on Wednesday, November 12 2025. Some applications can be made online.

Applications to vote by emergency proxy at this election must reach the Electoral Registration Officer at Darby House, Lawn Central, Telford, TF3 4JA by 5 pm on Thursday, November 20, 2025.