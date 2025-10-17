The Liberal Democrats’ longstanding campaign to improve the quality of military family homes is finally set to be adopted in law – making military family homes legally subject to the Decent Home Standard for the first time ever.

The party has succeeded in amending the Renters’ Rights Bill to require the Ministry of Defence to assess service family accommodation annually and report on whether it meets the Decent Homes Standard.

The change creates a clear statutory mechanism for identifying and addressing shortcomings in the quality of service family housing. The Government initially refused to adopt the Liberal Democrats’ amendment to improve the standards for military housing in the Commons, but conceded after continued campaigning from Liberal Democrats in the House of Lords.

This concession will be a sea change for military families whose housing has never before been subject to decent home legislation. Service families have suffered for years in dire conditions including pest infestations, black mould, damp, flooding, and unreliable heating and hot water supply in winter.

Liberal Democrat research earlier this year revealed that more than 400 families were forced to apply for emergency repairs over VE Day, While David Chadwick, MP for Brecon, Radnor and Cwm Tawe, has heard shocking reports from service families in his constituency who have been forced to live in damp, mouldy and pest infested accommodation, in some cases declared unfit for human habitation.

The Lib Dems have been campaigning on this issue for years. The party introduced an amendment in 2024 to the Renters’ Reform Bill which would have introduced a legally binding Decent Homes Standard for military homes – an amendment the Conservatives in government rejected.

David Chadwick MP said: “This is a huge step forward for military families, including those based in Brecon, Radnor and Cwm Tawe, which is a proud military constituency. For too long, service personnel have had to live in unacceptable conditions, even as they serve our country with dedication and courage

I am proud that the Liberal Democrats have led the way in securing this change. Our military families deserve safe, warm and decent homes. This reform means their housing will finally be held to the same legal standards as civilian homes.

I regularly speak to service families in my constituency who quietly put up with damp, mould or unreliable heating because they feel they have no choice. That is not good enough. These are people who sacrifice a huge amount to serve, and they should never be expected to return to substandard accommodation. This change is long overdue, and it will make a real difference.”