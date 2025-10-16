Football tickets, Glastonbury hospitality and Wimbledon admission among the freebies received by West Midland MPs

The latest register also provides details of outside earnings and property rentals by parliamentarians.

West Bromwich MP Sarah Coombes received two hospitality tickets to attend the Brit awards in March, valued at £3,120, which were donated by the British Recorded Music Industry: She also received two centre-court and two ground passes to Wimbledon, valued at £460, donated by the Lawn Tennis Association, in July.

Stafford MP Leigh Ingham attended the Glastonbury Festival as a guest of Google subsidiary YouTube, receiving hospitality valued at £2,908.

Smethwick Labour MP Gurinder Singh Josan is one of the biggest property landlords in parliament, with a total of eight properties in the Sandwell and Birmingham areas, which he co-owns with family members.

Molineux

Wolverhampton MPs Sureena Brackenridge and Warinder Juss both received hospitality tickets worth £600-£700 at Molineux as part of Wolves' Inside Matters event on mental health.Mr Juss also received tickets worth £700 for Wolves' game against Aston Villa for an event also attended by West Midland mayor Richard Parker, Wolverhampton Council leader Councillor Stephen Simkins, and another MP. The Wolves Foundation also donated two tickets as a raffle prize for a Labour Party fundraising event, and provided accommodation and a compere for Wolverhampton and Black Country South Asian Heritage Month.

Walsall & Bloxwich MP Valerie Vaz received hospitality tickets for herself and two others, valued at £1,050, to watch Walsall play in the League 2 play-off final atm Wembley.

Sir Gavin Williamson

Wrekin MP Mark Pritchard received more than £2,000 a month over a two-year period ending in May last year from US-based Strategeast, and since October he has been paid £9,000 a month for 10 hours work by the ATS group in Macedonia.

Sir Gavin Williamson, MP for Stone, Great Wyrley and Penkridge, declared earnings of £60,000 a year from education provider RTC, for 80 hours work per annum. He also enjoys free honorary membership of the Carlton Club in London.

Gurinder Singh Josan

Wolverhampton West MP Mr Juss also declared a rental property yielding more than £10,000 a year, as did Miss Coombes. North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan declared rental properties in Buckinghamshire and Cumbria, owned jointly by her husband, which both yielded a rental income of more than £10,000 a year, while Aldridge-Brownhills MP Wendy Morton disclosed three small industrial units owned by the business DM Electronics, which she co-owns with her husband David Morton.

Helen Morgan MP for North Shropshire

Mrs Morgan also declared a number of private donations totalling £26,500 to North Shropshire Liberal Democrats, while Dudley MP Sonia Kumar registered donations totalling £5,125 from business campaign group SME4Labour

Telford MP Shaun Davies declared an income of £710 a month up until December last year for his role as a non-executive director of Wrekin Housing Group.

Stuart Anderson(South Shropshire)

Miscellaneous: Unpaid member of Wolverhampton Town Board until May 30, 2025

Ballinger, Alex (Halesowen)

Miscellaneous: Unpaid trustee of The Birmingham Settlement.

Bance, Antonia (Tipton and Wednesbury)

Employment and earnings: Head of campaigns, communications and dIgital, the TUC, until July 5, 2024. Received one-off payment of back pay totalling £1,500.67 on February 14, 2025.

Gifts, benefits and hospitality from UK sources: GMB paid £900 for two night's room and breakfast at Labour party conference in Liverpool.

Miscellaneous: Director of Hope not Hate Ltd, an unpaid role, until August 20, 2025.

Brackenridge, Mrs Sureena (Wolverhampton North East)

Gifts, benefits and hospitality from UK sources: Two tickets for Premier League event, 'Inside Matters' Mental Health initiative, including football match and hospitality, value £700, donated by Premier League, on May 17, 2025.

Miscellaneous: Previously a deputy headteacher working for Central Learning Partnership, up until July 7, 2024.

Buckley, Julia (Shrewsbury)

Land and property portfolio with a value over £100,000: one-bed flat in Hamburg, Germany, co-owned with two step-family members.