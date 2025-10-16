Fate of Shrewsbury’s Shirehall could be decided by the end of the year

Formerly the headquarters of Shropshire Council, the site in Abbey Foregate has been largely empty after the authority moved to its present Guildhall home in Frankwell earlier this year.

The decision to vacate the building was made by the previous Conservative administration as a cost-saving measure with the organisation’s finances in a dire state.

However, campaigners have long called for the council to return to its former home, believing it is still viable.

“We’re hearing various, unsubstantiated voices that our Shropshire Shirehall is ‘past it’,” said Jane Gallacher, of Save Our Shirehall (SOS).

“Well it’s not, and SOS has issued a briefing that contests these alleged ‘deficiencies’ that we’ve heard, to each of our new Shropshire councillors.”

At a cabinet meeting on Wednesday (October 15), fellow SOS member John Crowe asked if the authority recognises the "limitations" of the Guildhall to function properly as its headquarters, and accept the group’s evidence that Shirehall remains "substantially sound" and is a viable option as the home of the council and other tenants.

In response, Councillor Roger Evans, portfolio holder for finance, said the administration is currently carrying out a full review of the Shirehall site.

“The official policy made a few years ago is that the site and buildings are surplus to requirements, however that is being reviewed,” said Councillor Evans.

“We expect to make any alterations that we feel are needed to the present policy at the December meeting of the council.

“Most staff have now of course moved to other locations with the result that only very few continue working in the building to facilitate its final clearance.

“The move to the Guildhall delivered some vital savings that the authority needed to make for this current fiscal year. The Guildhall building was already in the council’s ownership and became available following the departure of the University of Chester.”