James Evans' Commonwealth New Parliamentarian Award

Brecon and Radnorshire Senedd Member James Evans MS has been named the winner of the 2025 Commonwealth New Parliamentarian Award, recognising his contribution to public service and representation since being elected to the Senedd in 2021.

The award, presented by the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association, celebrates exceptional new parliamentarians from across the Commonwealth who have demonstrated leadership, impact, and commitment to their constituents and to democracy.

This award is presented to a Commonwealth Parliamentarian in their first term who has demonstrated an impressive record of achievement in their first years as a Parliamentarian and has promoted democracy and good governance within their jurisdiction.

Reacting to the win, James Evans MS said: “I’m incredibly grateful to receive this award, and it’s a real honour to have my work for the people of Brecon & Radnorshire recognised in this way.

“I want to thank everyone I work with, from colleagues in the Senedd to those across local communities and, of course, the people of Brecon & Radnorshire for their continued support.

“It’s a privilege to represent such a fantastic part of Wales. Now it’s back to work, there’s always plenty more to do!”