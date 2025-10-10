Shropshire MP signs letter urging Tory leader Kemi Badenoch to withdraw plan to scrap Climate Change Act

Kemi Badenoch has pledged that if she became Prime Minister, her party would repeal the 2008 Climate Change Act, legislation that sets targets for cutting carbon emissions and reaching net zero.

The act was introduced under Gordon Brown's Labour Government to reduce the UK's carbon emissions by 80 per cent by 2050. It was then later updated in 2019 to set a net zero target.

Kemi Badenoch said her party would repeal the 2008 Climate Change Act. Photo: Danny Lawson/PA

Following Mrs Badenoch's comments, Shrewsbury MP Julia Buckley has signed a letter urging the Conservative Party leader to rethink her stance on climate policy and net zero commitments.

In a social media post, Mrs Buckley said: "I am one of a number of MPs to have signed a letter calling on Kemi Badenoch to retract her proposal to scrap the Climate Change Act, an act that I believe is fundamental to Britain’s economic strength, energy security, and global leadership."

The letter argues that Ms Badenoch's proposal would "undermine Britain's economic strength, national security, and environmental leadership".

Julia Buckley MP

It urges the Conservative Party leader to "reconsider" her position, stating that the Climate Change Act has provided businesses and investors with the "certainty" to back Britain's "fast-growing clean economy."

It also warns that climate change represents a "national security threat".