Residents call for by-election to fill vacant Oakengates Town Council seat

The vacancy in the Oakengates and Wombridge ward of Oakengates Town Council was prompted by the death of long-serving councillor Ernie Dabbs on August 17.

Telford & Wrekin Council has now confirmed that 10 valid signatures have been received from electors in the Oakengates ward calling for an election to be held.

An election date and a call for candidates are to be announced.

It follows announcements that two other by-elections will also be held to fill recent vacancies at Wellington Town Council and St Georges and Priorslee Parish Council.



Learn more about elections in Telford and Wrekin at www.telford.gov.uk/about-my-council/elections/notices-and-results/.