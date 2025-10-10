The county council has a Standards Committee with nine members - four county councillors and five independent or 'lay' members - and is looking for an independent member to join the committee.

The committee has powers to conduct hearings into cases of misconduct and impose sanctions, it also has a sub-committee on which the independent members sit that deals with standards relating to the county's town and community councils.

The Standards Committee is an important part of the local democratic process. The successful candidate will receive a daily attendance fee of £105 for a half day or £210 for a full day as well as travelling expenses.

No formal educational or professional qualifications are needed but applicants should be interested in upholding and promoting high standards, understand local issues, have sound judgement and good communication skills.

The committee normally meets three or four times per year but can meet more often if needed.

Anyone interested in the role can find more details here or can contact the Clerk to the Standards Committee on 01597 826206 or email: carol.johnson@powys.gov.uk

The deadline for applications is November 7 2025