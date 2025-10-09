Powys gypsy and traveller site consultation extended by nine days

A consultation over plans to find a suitable new site for gypsies and travellers in the Welshpool area is to be extended due to the number of people wishing to comment.

It was due to close at 5pm on Wednesday, October 22, but will now remain open until 5pm on Friday, October 31.

Six potential sites on Powys County Council-owned land in Leighton, Forden and Churchstoke have been identified, with views being sought on their suitability.

“We also welcome submissions on possible alternative sites in the Welshpool area, which would meet the requirement for accommodating 12 mobile homes, with room for further expansion,” said Councillor Jake Berriman, Powys County Council’s Leader and Cabinet Member for People, Performance and Partnerships.

“We are taking the time to listen to everyone’s views and want to allow more time for this two-way conversation to take place.”

The need for the extra accommodation was established during work on the replacement Powys Local Development Plan 2022-2037, which sets out how land in the county should be used.

Councillor Matthew Dorrance, Powys County Council’s Deputy Leader and Cabinet member for a Fairer Powys added: “We have a duty under the Housing (Wales) Act 2014 to assess the accommodation needs of our Gypsy and Traveller communities, and there is simply no room for expansion left at the existing council-run site just outside Welshpool, at Leighton Arches.

“If we failed to take the actions we are now, we would be in breach of our legal obligations, which are in place to prevent racism, discrimination and prejudice.”

Responses can be submitted through the council’s consultation and engagement hub: https://www.haveyoursaypowys.wales/site-options