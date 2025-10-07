'Financial pressures have worsened': Government urged to deliver 'fairer funding' for public services in Shropshire

In a letter to Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves, South Shropshire MP Stuart Anderson warned that public services, including West Mercia Police and the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SRFS), are not being "sufficiently supported".

Mr Anderson said both organisations are under significant financial pressures due to rising costs, including increased in National Insurance contributions dubbed the '£25 billion jobs tax'.

In August, West Mercia Police said it faces an £8 million budget gap. Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) John Campion said only 12 new officers were recruited for the force, with a further 19 redeployed from "back-office roles" to frontline roles.

Mr Anderson also raised concerns that proposed council tax reforms could reduce the number of firefighters in the county. He cited the National Fire Chiefs Council (NFCC), which has warned that the changes could strip up to £102 million from fire service budgets over the next three years.

"Ahead of the autumn Budget, I have urged the Chancellor Rachel Reeves to deliver fairer funding for rural public services in South Shropshire," said Stuart Anderson MP.

Stuart Anderson MP has urged the Government to provide "fairer funding" for rural public services. Picture: Stuart Anderson MP

"Financial pressures on our local fire and police services have been worsened by the £25 billion jobs tax. Planned reforms to council tax funding could add fuel to the fire, making delivering services in rural areas even more challenging."

Mr Anderson also renewed his campaign to extend the Safer Streets Fund following the conclusion of the Safer Streets Summer Initiative in September.

He has called for the fund to be reinstated and expanded to include rural priorities - enabling police forces to invest in equipment such as torches and lamps, drone kits, and surveillance cameras.

"Now that the Government's summer blitz on anti-social behaviour has finished, longer term investment must also be made to improve community safety," he added.

"So, I have called for the Safer Streets Fund to be reinstated with a focus on rural priorities."

West Mercia PCC John Campion welcomed Mr Anderson's intervention.

West Mercia Police & Crime Commissioner, John Campion. Picture: OPCC

He said: "I’m grateful to Stuart for speaking out and standing up for policing in West Mercia.

"With current funding levels falling short of what’s needed to meet growing demands, the Government must change course - otherwise, the thin blue line will be stretched even thinner."

Chief Fire Officer at SRFS Simon Hardiman added: "I would like to thank Stuart for supporting Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service in delivering excellent services to our communities. To achieve this, adequate funding is critical to enable us to meet current and future demand."