Residents urged to complete annual Let’s Talk: Living in Powys survey

Launched on Monday, October 6, the survey offers a platform for residents to voice what matters most to them, their experiences in their local area, and their interactions with the council.

Councillor Jake Berriman, leader and cabinet member for people, performance and partnerships, explained: “By taking part in the 'Let's Talk: Living in Powys' survey, you’re helping us understand what truly matters to you and your community.

“Your feedback is vital - not just for shaping local services, but for making Powys a better place for everyone. It is important to hear from as many residents as possible. Please encourage your family, friends, and neighbours to complete this survey.”

The Council aims to gather insights that will help them better understand - what is important to you, your experience of your local area and how you view and interact with the Council

Complete the survey online here: https://arolygon.data.cymru/s/524ArolwgPreswylwyr_ResidentSurvey/.

The survey will be open until Sunday, November 30 2025.

For more information visit https://www.haveyoursaypowys.wales/lets-talk-powys.

Paper and Easy Read copies of the survey are available to download or can be picked up from your local library. Please return completed forms to library staff, or scan and email them to haveyoursay@powys.gov.uk.

If you need further assistance or have any difficulty completing the online survey, please email surveys@data.cymru or call 029 2090 9500.

Data Cymru is running this survey on behalf of Powys County Council.