Telford MP criticises Conservative leader over lack of apology to country on BBC Politics show

Shaun Davies MP appeared on the BBC’s Sunday Politics Midlands this morning (October 5), where he took part in a panel debate covering topics such as the ongoing Conservative conference and the recent terror attack in Manchester.

In a social media post following the broadcast, Mr Davies said he was "proud to speak up for Telford" and join the debate on key national issues.

As the Conservative Party conference continues in Manchester, the Telford MP called out Kemi Badenoch during the programme.

"Sorry seems to be the hardest word," he said. "I think what Kemi should be doing as leader of the opposition, to get some air time and some ability to be listened to, is to apologise for the things we saw over the last 14 years.

MP for Telford, Shaun Davies

"70 per cent of cuts to local authorities for example, partying in Downing Street when the rest of the country were respecting COVID lockdown rules, sending mortgage rates through the roof, cutting police officer numbers, and so much more.

"Until there is a realisation that there is an apology deserved to the country, then people will see the Conservative party as an irrelevant party."

Mr Davies also addressed Thursday’s terrorist attack at a synagogue in Manchester.

"This week is a sorrow week, Anti-Semitism is a cancer in our society," he said. "It is rising across our country, and each and every one of us have got a duty to tackle it."