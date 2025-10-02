'It's a ploy': Digital ID would 'erode personal freedom' and 'won’t deter illegal immigrants' says Reform councillor

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has announced plans for mandatory digital ID to work in the UK, which he says will help combat illegal working while making it easier for the vast majority of people to use government services. A person’s ID would be stored on their mobile phone and include their name, date of birth, nationality or residency status and a photo.

The Government say it will be mandatory by the end of the current Parliament for anyone who wants to work in the UK.

However, the scheme has been slammed by some critics, who say it could pave the way for a more intrusive system, raising concerns about privacy, data security and government overreach. A petition demanding the UK Government does not introduce digital ID cards has already reached nearly 2.7 million signatures.

Councillor Elizabeth Barker (Reform UK, Shifnal Rural) says the initiative would do little to address illegal immigration despite the Government’s claims.

“It’s a ploy designed to give the impression of action,” she said.

Councillor Elizabeth Barker (Reform UK, Shifnal Rural). Picture: Shropshire Council

“Those already breaking immigration laws will not be deterred by the introduction of a digital ID. The ‘black economy’ is a cash-in-hand system that isn’t interested in proof of ID.

“Organised crime and gang networks operate outside the reach of such systems and will simply continue to ignore the law.

“The main issue we have with this ‘initiative’ is that the people most affected by it will not be those who have entered the country illegally, but rather it will be the hard-working, law-abiding citizens of this country.

“Given the Tory and now Labour Governments’ behaviours over the last few years, do you really trust them to not abuse this system?

“This ‘initiative’ risks creating a surveillance infrastructure that could extend far beyond its original remit – into employment, benefits, healthcare, behavioural modification and even voting.

“We must guard against the erosion of personal freedom, although it is no surprise that we are being stripped of more freedoms under this new government.

“We also have serious concern about the cost. Given the strong likelihood of a Reform government who categorically do not support digital ID, this would be a complete waste of money, potentially billions, as Reform UK would cancel the programme.

“Starmer has already said that the system wouldn’t be ready to implement until 2028. History says this project would end up being delayed so it wouldn’t be implemented before the next election only to be immediately cancelled.

“By then, a lot of money, your money, would have already been spent on it. The Government must be transparent about the amount of money it is prepared to spend to try to develop a system which has absolutely no future under a Reform government.

“We call for full public scrutiny of the proposal and we urge our fellow councillors, MPs, and civil society groups to demand clarity on the legal, ethical, and financial consequences.”