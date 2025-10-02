Mr Chadwick has voiced deep concern over Labour’s reported interest in reviving ID card plans, calling instead for serious investment in clearing the asylum backlog through practical measures like Nightingale-style processing centres.

The Liberal Democrats, who led the successful campaign against Tony Blair’s ID card plans in the 2000s, say they are ready to fight Labour’s proposals once again.

Commenting after reviewing the latest reports, David Chadwick MP said: “The idea of a mandatory digital ID system crosses a red line. It risks undermining long-standing British civil liberties, while doing little to fix the real problems with the immigration system.

“Digital tools should empower individuals, not hand even more control to government. A system like this would inevitably deepen digital exclusion and hit the most marginalised hardest - including older people, disabled people and those living in poverty, who may have limited access to technology or low digital literacy.

“And all this comes with a multi-billion-pound price tag. That money would be far better spent clearing the asylum backlog with properly resourced processing centres, or improving the NHS for everyone.

“The public have repeatedly rejected these kinds of schemes, and with good reason. The Liberal Democrats stopped them once, and we stand ready to do so again.”

The Liberal Democrats are currently collecting signatures for a petition to demonstrate the strength of public opposition to the plans.

Members of the public can add their names at: www.libdems.org.uk/nodigitalid