The Big Bash, a veterans’ sponsored walk, an air cadets’ presentation and helping with the algae crisis at the lake – made for a busy summer for Llandrindod Wells’ Mayor.

Councillor Steve Deeks-D’Silva said it had been a busy time all in all, and he thanked all the organisations that had invited him and his wife and consort, Lauren, to events.

“We have had a super time,” he said.

Among the engagements he attended were VE Day memorial activities, a visit to Tesco to raise awareness about abuse directed to shop workers, and a meeting with Brecon, Radnor and Cwm Tawe MP David Chadwick to talk about the NHS and the active travel scheme.

Councillor Deeks-D’Silva went along to the Big Bash at Llandrindod Wells Lake, where the town council sponsored the spectacular fireworks and he set off a group of veterans who were taking part in a sponsored walk around the lake and raised over £2,000.

He said attended an air cadets presentation with a representative of the Lord Lieutenants and the High Sheriff Sally Roberts, the town council helped with the algae situation at Llandrindod Wells Lake and he had met with the Dyfed Powys Police and Crime Commissioner Dafydd Llywelyn to talk about a range of issues including a lack of policing in the town on carnival day.

Members noted the Mayor’s report