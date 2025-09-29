But then Kaleidoscope will be asked to make a contribution to the costs.

Kaleidoscope was offered the chance to use the town’s council’s venue on a Tuesday from 9am until 4pm, free of charge last year.

It is an outreach organisation offering much needed support to individuals and families in Knighton dealing with alcohol and substance misuse issues.

At a recent meeting, town clerk Lorian Craggs Alferoff said; “That period has come to an end so we need to review the use and see if it is something the council wishes to continue.

“Kaleidoscope has sent over a case study of someone who has used the service and a report.”

Deputy Mayor Councillor Tina Sharp said she would like to see the charity’s accounts now because any group approaching the town council for financial help has to provide accounts and giving the room for free is in effect financial help.

“We are now also giving a room to the community transport group.”

Councillor Andrew Craggs said: “I think it’s imperative that we continue to allow them to use the space because they help a lot of people. I think we should ask them if they can contribute anything towards it.”

Councillor Sharp added: “They have the room from 9am until 4pm and they say they have seven people coming in to see them. That is a long time to keep the heating and the lighting on especially coming into the winter.”

But Councillor Bob Andrews proposed giving them a further two months free.

“I propose we give them a further two months and as it’s only for seven clients, they may only have the room for half a day which will make them run it efficiently and it would lower our costs.”

Councillor Tom Crail said to give the charity the two months free would be fair and then they could ask them for accounts information.

Members agreed to give Kaleidoscope two more free months and then ask for accounts information and for them to contribute to costs.