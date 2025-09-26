One week left to suggest where more houses should be built in Shropshire as part of county's new Local Plan

The authority is currently asking for suggestions for potential sites as it looks to put together its next Local Plan.

Shropshire Council has begun preparations for its next Local Plan - an important policy which designates specific pieces of land across the county for future housing or business development.

But the authority was left in limbo earlier this year, with its previous effort to complete its plan abandoned after planning inspections effectively ordered the council to withdraw the document over concerns about a lack of land supply.

Councillor David Walker

In August, beginning its preparations for its next Local Plan, Shropshire Council issued a 'Call for Sites' and invited organisations to chip in with ideas on where new developments could be built around the county.

Sites can be promoted for a range of uses, including, but not limited to: large scale housing developments or new settlements, mixed use development, new housing, new employment, new retail and leisure, renewable energy generation, and mineral working.

David Walker, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for planning, said: “The call for sites is an important first step to build a positive development framework for the county for the new plan period and beyond. I would encourage interested parties to get involved so the council can fully understand the development options.

“The next Local Plan for Shropshire provides an important opportunity to provide more housing – particularly affordable housing - for Shropshire residents, boost the local economy and create quality local jobs, and address the infrastructure challenges facing the county; all whilst protecting our precious built, historic and natural environment which makes Shropshire such a great place to live and work.”

More information on the ‘Call for Sites’ is online on the Shropshire Council website, with suggestions welcome until next Thursday (October 2).