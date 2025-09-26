Councillor Philip Sell has attended many events throughout July and early September, he told a town council meeting recently.

The period started with a summer party with the High Sheriff of Herefordshire, Helen Bowden at Winsley Park Farm and the opening service for the Three Choirs Festival followed by a civic lunch.

When Lady Hawkins School in Kington re-opened after the summer break, Councillor Sell said he went along to discuss a visit from the school council to Kington Town Council.

He also visited two Herefordshire Art exhibitions – one of Pear Tree Farm Barn and one at The Old Picture House.

Kington Mayor Councillor Sell said he was hoping to take part in a litter pick in the town before Kington Walking Festival and members have been invited to view the work which is nearing completion at the Old Bank at High Cross.

He said he will also be attending the Shrievalty Service at Hereford Cathedral on October 5 and the Mayor’s meeting in Hereford on October 14.