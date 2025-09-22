Update on agency and consultancy staff at cash-strapped Shropshire Council

An internal audit identified several areas to improve the processes and controls for engaging agency workers and consultants. An update sent to the council’s Audit Committee ahead of a meeting this Friday (September 26) says that of the 12 recommendations, 10 have been implemented and two are ‘in progress’.

This includes various management actions being taken, such as updating the Terms of Reference (ToR) for the organisation-wide Workforce Board, implementing a ‘hard stop’ communication to ensure compliance, and updating guidance on the internal intranet pages.

“The council continues to manage unprecedented financial demands, with significant management actions being undertaken to ensure financial survival,” said James Walton, executive director at Shropshire Council with responsibility for finance.

“There has been a 25 per cent reduction in the yearly cost of agency workers since 2022/23 compared to the previous years, with further reductions anticipated in 2025/26.

“The council has moved from Matrix to Opus People Solutions, a regional agency solutions for West Midlands councils. Opus is a people-led organisation that works directly with the council to provide effective and efficient agency worker provision.

“Progress has been made across several key areas, particularly with the revised ToR of the organisation-wide Workforce Board and the Opus contract.

“Continued monitoring and timely implementation are essential to strengthen governance and ensure compliance across the council.”

Committee members are being asked to note the updates set out in the report and the actions that have been taken so far, as well as those remaining.