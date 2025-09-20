North Herefordshire MP Ellie Chowns recognised at the 2025 Political Purpose Awards

Ellie Chowns, MP for North Herefordshire, has been awarded the Rivers & Seas prize at the 2025 Political Purpose Awards.

The award, sponsored by River Action, recognises UK politicians who have gone the extra mile to protect and restore our waterways.

Ellie was recognised for her long-running work to restore and protect the rivers Wye and Lugg, and for championing practical solutions that

bring farmers, communities, and government together.

Her work includes founding and co-chairing the APPG for Water Pollution, serving on the Environmental Audit Committee, and continuously

holding the government to account for greater action to tackle agricultural pollution and support farmers to transition to river-friendly farming

methods.

Ellie said: “I’m absolutely humbled to receive this award and to have been recognised alongside such committed nominees.

“In North Herefordshire the Wye and the Lugg are not abstract lines on a map; they are part of people’s everyday lives, livelihoods, and stories,

and I am committed to fighting to see them restored and protected.

“That work means listening to farmers and giving them support and funding to adopt river-friendly practices, taking agricultural pollution as

seriously as sewage, and properly resourcing the Environment Agency so they have the funding and teeth needed to protect our waters.

“This award belongs to everyone who has campaigned, monitored, and refused to accept the status quo. I accept it on behalf of the Wye and

the Lugg, and on behalf of everyone fighting for healthy rivers and seas across the UK.”